Portfolio Design Labs LLC Invests $871,000 in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Portfolio Design Labs LLC acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 3,834 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $871,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LH. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 16.4% during the third quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 40,049 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,052,000 after buying an additional 5,657 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 3rd quarter valued at about $147,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 13.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 83,102 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $16,708,000 after purchasing an additional 10,172 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 10.6% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 13,357 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares during the period. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 21.4% during the third quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 13,247 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,663,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LH. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $234.00 to $213.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Friday, February 9th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $255.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $270.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Laboratory Co. of America has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.14.

Insider Transactions at Laboratory Co. of America

In related news, COO Mark S. Schroeder sold 5,048 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.45, for a total value of $1,102,735.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 5,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,100,114.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Mark S. Schroeder sold 5,048 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.45, for a total value of $1,102,735.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 5,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,100,114.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,439 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.33, for a total transaction of $498,360.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $426,436.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,744 shares of company stock valued at $5,111,382. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE LH traded down $3.46 on Tuesday, hitting $196.19. The company had a trading volume of 743,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 748,289. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.17, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.02. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12-month low of $174.20 and a 12-month high of $234.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $206.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $215.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 14.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be given a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 24th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Laboratory Co. of America’s payout ratio is currently 57.95%.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Biopharma Laboratory Services (BLS).

Further Reading

