Portfolio Design Labs LLC Makes New $1.31 Million Investment in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Portfolio Design Labs LLC purchased a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,554 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,309,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Drive Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,696 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 299 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 12,711 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,539,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 5,628 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC increased its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 6.6% in the third quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. 74.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen decreased their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $193.00 to $181.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $215.00 to $199.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $215.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $234.00 to $211.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $218.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $194.24.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock traded up $0.77 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $158.39. 601,901 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 837,187. The stock has a market cap of $16.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.02, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $176.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $190.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $155.43 and a twelve month high of $219.51.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The transportation company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 16.25% and a net margin of 5.25%. Equities research analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.30%.

Insider Transactions at J.B. Hunt Transport Services

In related news, Director Patrick J. Ottensmeyer bought 5,000 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $202.99 per share, for a total transaction of $1,014,950.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,014,950. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Patrick J. Ottensmeyer bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $202.99 per share, for a total transaction of $1,014,950.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,014,950. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John N. Roberts acquired 6,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $161.06 per share, for a total transaction of $998,572.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 313,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,565,592.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

