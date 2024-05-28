Portfolio Design Labs LLC Makes New $16.38 Million Investment in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

Portfolio Design Labs LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 324,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,377,000. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF comprises about 6.2% of Portfolio Design Labs LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 17,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network boosted its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 4,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Shira Ridge Wealth Management boosted its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Shira Ridge Wealth Management now owns 7,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 7,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 11,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Price Performance

TFLO remained flat at $50.66 during trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 1,701,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,699,995. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.58. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.37 and a twelve month high of $50.76.

About iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

