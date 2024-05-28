Portfolio Design Labs LLC Purchases New Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Portfolio Design Labs LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 9,928 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,040,000. Vertex Pharmaceuticals accounts for 1.5% of Portfolio Design Labs LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,237,877,000. abrdn plc raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 196.0% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 581,018 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $236,410,000 after buying an additional 384,730 shares during the period. BSN CAPITAL PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,378,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,944,913 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,605,146,000 after buying an additional 147,248 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,813,563 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $978,388,000 after buying an additional 131,539 shares during the period. 90.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

In other news, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 7,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $448.00, for a total transaction of $3,168,704.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,920,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $417.00 to $424.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $446.00 to $472.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $432.18.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

VRTX stock traded down $10.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $446.88. The stock had a trading volume of 1,375,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,213,985. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 3.29. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a twelve month low of $320.01 and a twelve month high of $457.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.07, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $414.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $407.62.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.66 by $1.10. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 23.08% and a net margin of 39.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 15.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

