Portfolio Design Labs LLC Purchases New Stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Portfolio Design Labs LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $560,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Hershey by 3.3% during the third quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 37,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in Hershey by 79.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 1,607 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Hershey by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 141,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,313,000 after buying an additional 15,041 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 25.6% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 70,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,090,000 after buying an additional 14,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc boosted its position in shares of Hershey by 4.0% in the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 20,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,133,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on HSY. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Hershey from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $191.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. BNP Paribas cut Hershey from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $208.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Hershey from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Hershey from $185.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Edward Jones restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hershey in a research report on Friday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $213.06.

NYSE HSY traded up $0.61 on Tuesday, hitting $197.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,257,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,932,333. The company’s 50-day moving average is $195.69 and its 200 day moving average is $192.40. The firm has a market cap of $39.96 billion, a PE ratio of 19.49, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.33. The Hershey Company has a 1-year low of $178.82 and a 1-year high of $263.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.33. Hershey had a return on equity of 50.15% and a net margin of 18.13%. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.96 EPS. Hershey’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $1.37 dividend. This represents a $5.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Hershey’s payout ratio is presently 54.31%.

In other Hershey news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.54, for a total transaction of $306,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,614,615.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $882,405. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

