Portfolio Design Labs LLC Takes $1.72 Million Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Portfolio Design Labs LLC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,638 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,724,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GD. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,830 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,812,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 10,377 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,695,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 370 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,846 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. 86.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Kimberly A. Kuryea sold 13,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.16, for a total transaction of $3,978,647.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 79,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,630,670.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Kimberly A. Kuryea sold 13,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.16, for a total transaction of $3,978,647.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 79,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,630,670.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 13,567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.51, for a total transaction of $3,914,215.17. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 103,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,816,065.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 118,486 shares of company stock valued at $34,391,642. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $325.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Argus increased their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $290.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $301.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $300.63.

General Dynamics Price Performance

General Dynamics stock traded down $2.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $297.34. The company had a trading volume of 800,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,074,401. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $202.35 and a fifty-two week high of $301.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $81.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $289.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $270.02.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The aerospace company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by ($0.01). General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 16.48%. The company had revenue of $10.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.55 earnings per share for the current year.

General Dynamics Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th were paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. This is an increase from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.33%.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

