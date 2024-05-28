Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) CEO Purchases $26,500.00 in Stock

Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL – Get Free Report) CEO Andrew Spodek purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.25 per share, for a total transaction of $26,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 249,518 shares in the company, valued at $3,306,113.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

On Tuesday, May 28th, Andrew Spodek purchased 6,707 shares of Postal Realty Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.25 per share, for a total transaction of $88,867.75.

On Thursday, April 18th, Andrew Spodek acquired 1,110 shares of Postal Realty Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.50 per share, with a total value of $14,985.00.

On Tuesday, April 16th, Andrew Spodek acquired 8,709 shares of Postal Realty Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.50 per share, with a total value of $117,571.50.

On Wednesday, April 10th, Andrew Spodek acquired 10,000 shares of Postal Realty Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.75 per share, with a total value of $137,500.00.

PSTL traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,252. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Postal Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.98 and a 12 month high of $15.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $300.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.65.

Postal Realty Trust ( NYSE:PSTL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $17.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.48 million. Postal Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.19% and a net margin of 5.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Postal Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.25%. Postal Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 960.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust during the third quarter worth $75,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 81.8% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 3,186 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 44.8% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 110.2% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 7,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 3,801 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.89% of the company’s stock.

Postal Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PSTL) is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns properties primarily leased to the United States Postal Service ("USPS"). PSTL is focused on acquiring the network of USPS properties, which provide a critical element of the nation's logistics infrastructure that facilitates cost effective and efficient last-mile delivery solutions.

