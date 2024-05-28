PotCoin (POT) Market Capitalization Tops $266,122.06

PotCoin (POT) traded down 8.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 28th. During the last week, PotCoin has traded 4% higher against the US dollar. One PotCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0049 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. PotCoin has a market cap of $266,122.06 and $89.47 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.05 or 0.00016180 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.24 or 0.00121848 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00008736 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0758 or 0.00000111 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001429 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

PotCoin Profile

PotCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,365,194 coins and its circulating supply is 115,365,160 coins. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin. The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

Buying and Selling PotCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

