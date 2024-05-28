PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

Separately, JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of PRA Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th.

Shares of PRA Group stock opened at $21.74 on Friday. PRA Group has a fifty-two week low of $11.85 and a fifty-two week high of $31.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $855.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.26 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.61 and a 200 day moving average of $23.56.

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $255.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.37 million. PRA Group had a negative net margin of 2.37% and a negative return on equity of 1.76%. PRA Group’s revenue was up 64.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.50) EPS. Analysts forecast that PRA Group will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

In other PRA Group news, CEO Vikram A. Atal sold 5,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.39, for a total transaction of $142,193.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 155,625 shares in the company, valued at $3,795,693.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PRAA. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of PRA Group by 90.5% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in PRA Group by 1,032.9% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,512 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 3,202 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in PRA Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of PRA Group by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,447 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PRA Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

PRA Group, Inc, a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans worldwide. It is involved in the purchase of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit originators, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

