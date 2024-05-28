Prime Medicine (NYSE:PRME) Shares Gap Up to $6.93

Prime Medicine, Inc. (NYSE:PRME – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.93, but opened at $7.26. Prime Medicine shares last traded at $6.73, with a volume of 117,359 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PRME. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Prime Medicine from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Prime Medicine from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Citigroup upgraded Prime Medicine from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Chardan Capital began coverage on Prime Medicine in a report on Monday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Prime Medicine in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.09.

Prime Medicine Stock Down 2.7 %

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $809.00 million, a PE ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 2.07.

Prime Medicine (NYSE:PRME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.08). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Prime Medicine, Inc. will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Prime Medicine

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chelsea Counsel Co. increased its holdings in Prime Medicine by 733.3% in the fourth quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prime Medicine during the 4th quarter worth $90,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Prime Medicine in the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Prime Medicine by 19.8% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prime Medicine in the 1st quarter valued at $148,000. 70.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Prime Medicine

Prime Medicine, Inc, a biotechnology company, delivers genetic therapies to address the spectrum of diseases by deploying gene editing technology. The company offers Prime Editors with a Prime Editor protein, comprising a fusion between a Cas protein and a reverse transcriptase enzyme; and a pegRNA, which targets the Prime Editor to a specific genomic location and provides a template for making the desired edit to the target DNA sequence.

