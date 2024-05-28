Principal Quality ETF (NASDAQ:PSET) Short Interest Up 1,850.0% in May

Principal Quality ETF (NASDAQ:PSET – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a growth of 1,850.0% from the April 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Principal Quality ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of PSET traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $66.77. 697 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,412. Principal Quality ETF has a 52 week low of $51.67 and a 52 week high of $68.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $66.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.33. The company has a market capitalization of $50.75 million, a P/E ratio of 30.55 and a beta of 0.94.

Get Principal Quality ETF alerts:

Principal Quality ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1456 per share. This is an increase from Principal Quality ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Principal Quality ETF

About Principal Quality ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Quality ETF during the 4th quarter worth $262,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Principal Quality ETF by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Principal Quality ETF by 76.4% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 3,015 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Quality ETF during the 1st quarter worth $12,677,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Quality ETF during the 4th quarter worth $12,520,000.

(Get Free Report)

The Principal Quality ETF (PSET) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund utilizes a proprietary quantitative model to actively invest in large- and mid-cap companies that are perceived to exhibit higher quality, growth potential, and pricing power. PSET was launched on Mar 21, 2016 and is managed by Principal.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Quality ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Quality ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.