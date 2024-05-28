ProKidney (NASDAQ:PROK) Trading Up 4.7%

ProKidney Corp. (NASDAQ:PROK – Get Free Report) shares were up 4.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.62 and last traded at $3.53. Approximately 29,186 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 688,385 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.37.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of ProKidney in a report on Thursday, March 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company.

ProKidney Trading Up 3.6 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $800.40 million, a P/E ratio of -5.91 and a beta of 0.78.

ProKidney (NASDAQ:PROK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.10. Equities research analysts predict that ProKidney Corp. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at ProKidney

In related news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.50 per share, with a total value of $75,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 63,168,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,752,967.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Darin J. Weber sold 84,103 shares of ProKidney stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.73, for a total transaction of $145,498.19. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 189,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,129.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Control Empresarial De Capital acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.50 per share, with a total value of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 63,168,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,752,967.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 127,000 shares of company stock valued at $183,700 and sold 136,117 shares valued at $302,723. Insiders own 41.49% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProKidney

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in ProKidney in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in ProKidney by 10,984.7% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 113,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 112,264 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in ProKidney by 174.2% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 46,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 29,749 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in ProKidney in the 3rd quarter worth $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.59% of the company’s stock.

About ProKidney

ProKidney Corp., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides transformative proprietary cell therapy platform for treating various chronic kidney diseases in the United States. The company's lead product is Renal Autologous Cell Therapy (REACT), an autologous homologous cell admixture, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for REACT in patients with congenital anomalies of the Kidney and Urinary Tract (CAKUT), as well as in Phase III and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of moderate to severe diabetic kidney disease.

Further Reading

