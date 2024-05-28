Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC Grows Position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,087 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp makes up 1.5% of Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $3,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. United Services Automobile Association boosted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 22,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 5,302 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 182,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,281,000 after buying an additional 6,959 shares in the last quarter. Team Hewins LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $312,000. TCW Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $349,000. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 27,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $973,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. 83.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Up 1.2 %

Fifth Third Bancorp stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Monday, reaching $37.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,852,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,970,447. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52-week low of $22.49 and a 52-week high of $39.14. The stock has a market cap of $25.48 billion, a PE ratio of 11.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.31.

Fifth Third Bancorp Announces Dividend

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 17.70% and a return on equity of 16.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fifth Third Bancorp

In other news, COO James C. Leonard sold 26,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.66, for a total transaction of $971,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 229,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,407,751.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, COO James C. Leonard sold 26,500 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.66, for a total transaction of $971,490.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 229,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,407,751.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kala Gibson sold 14,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.38, for a total transaction of $540,497.66. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,696,981.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,857 shares of company stock worth $1,787,638 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on FITB. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Monday, April 1st. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $39.00 target price (down previously from $42.00) on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.50.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

Featured Articles

