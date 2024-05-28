Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC Has $1.89 Million Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 42.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,962 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 16,758 shares during the period. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its stake in Medtronic by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 834,387 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $68,737,000 after acquiring an additional 77,720 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 38,508 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,172,000 after purchasing an additional 3,047 shares in the last quarter. JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd grew its position in Medtronic by 79.6% in the 4th quarter. JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd now owns 17,567 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 7,788 shares in the last quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Medtronic by 56.1% in the 4th quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC now owns 35,034 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,886,000 after buying an additional 12,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. now owns 336,799 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,746,000 after buying an additional 36,851 shares in the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Michael Marinaro sold 854 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.14, for a total transaction of $71,001.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,321,684.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Medtronic from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Medtronic has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.00.

Medtronic Price Performance

MDT stock traded up $0.91 during trading on Monday, hitting $82.29. 8,732,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,186,194. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.91. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $68.84 and a 52 week high of $91.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.03.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.01. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The firm had revenue of $8.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.82%.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Featured Stories

