Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC Has $2.44 Million Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 820.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,589 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,982 shares during the quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VOO. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Motco raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 172.0% in the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 68 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Element Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA VOO traded up $3.29 on Monday, hitting $486.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,555,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,154,239. The firm has a market cap of $440.96 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $474.63 and its 200 day moving average is $453.57. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $375.95 and a 1-year high of $489.99.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.