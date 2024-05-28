Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC Invests $4.17 Million in Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VT)

Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 40,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,171,000. Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares makes up 1.6% of Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 68.2% during the 4th quarter. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC now owns 1,959,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $201,542,000 after acquiring an additional 793,976 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 130.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 766,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $78,825,000 after buying an additional 433,874 shares in the last quarter. Wind River Trust Co increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 52.4% in the third quarter. Wind River Trust Co now owns 789,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $73,599,000 after acquiring an additional 271,720 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 2,681.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 254,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,167,000 after acquiring an additional 245,203 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 68.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 550,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,318,000 after acquiring an additional 224,332 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares Price Performance

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $111.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,187,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,854,146. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.15. Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $88.74 and a twelve month high of $112.92. The firm has a market cap of $36.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.95.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.