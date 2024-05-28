Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 1,423 Shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Free Report) by 19.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,640 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,423 shares during the period. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC owned 0.06% of Vanguard Materials ETF worth $1,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF by 67.0% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 61.9% during the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000.

Vanguard Materials ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of VAW traded up $1.66 on Monday, reaching $201.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,313. Vanguard Materials ETF has a twelve month low of $162.48 and a twelve month high of $205.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $200.10 and a 200-day moving average of $190.70.

About Vanguard Materials ETF

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

