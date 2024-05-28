Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC Takes Position in Franklin FTSE Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCA)

Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 88,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,956,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Community Bank N.A. lifted its position in Franklin FTSE Canada ETF by 319.5% in the 4th quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 49,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after purchasing an additional 38,065 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Canada ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,966,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Canada ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,131,000.

FLCA stock traded up $0.31 on Monday, reaching $34.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,919. Franklin FTSE Canada ETF has a 52 week low of $28.32 and a 52 week high of $35.67. The company has a market capitalization of $408.40 million, a P/E ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.22.

The Franklin FTSE Canada ETF (FLCA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Canada RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap Canadian stocks. FLCA was launched on Nov 2, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

