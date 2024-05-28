Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC Takes Position in iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH)

Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 9,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,330,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in URTH. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 61.8% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 149,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,974,000 after purchasing an additional 57,112 shares during the period. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI World ETF in the third quarter valued at $206,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI World ETF during the third quarter worth $207,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,780,000 after purchasing an additional 19,443 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI World ETF Price Performance

Shares of URTH traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $146.31. The stock had a trading volume of 68,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,822. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.13 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $142.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.02. iShares MSCI World ETF has a 52 week low of $114.70 and a 52 week high of $147.40.

About iShares MSCI World ETF

The iShares MSCI World ETF (URTH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks that cover 85% of the developed world’s market capitalization. URTH was launched on Jan 10, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

