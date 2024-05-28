Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,934 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 472 shares during the quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 25,191 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,757,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its holdings in Chevron by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 89,908 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,411,000 after acquiring an additional 6,134 shares during the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth $1,362,000. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 402,574 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $60,048,000 after purchasing an additional 15,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association grew its position in shares of Chevron by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 52,555 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,839,000 after purchasing an additional 3,696 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank upgraded Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Raymond James increased their price target on Chevron from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, DZ Bank lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.10.

Chevron Stock Up 0.5 %

CVX stock traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $157.75. 4,477,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,141,598. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.72. The company has a market capitalization of $290.73 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $139.62 and a twelve month high of $171.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $48.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.42 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 10.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.98%.

Insider Activity at Chevron

In other Chevron news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.23, for a total value of $600,862.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,429.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $462,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,540. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.23, for a total value of $600,862.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 477 shares in the company, valued at $76,429.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,546 shares of company stock valued at $3,176,223. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

