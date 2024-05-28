Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC Trims Stock Position in Franklin FTSE Latin America ETF (NYSEARCA:FLLA)

Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Latin America ETF (NYSEARCA:FLLA – Free Report) by 14.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,025 shares during the quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC owned about 0.65% of Franklin FTSE Latin America ETF worth $448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Latin America ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $271,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Franklin FTSE Latin America ETF by 7.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 160,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,478,000 after purchasing an additional 10,579 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Franklin FTSE Latin America ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $394,000.

Shares of FLLA stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $22.66. 12,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,714. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.49. The company has a market cap of $61.18 million, a P/E ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 0.90. Franklin FTSE Latin America ETF has a 1 year low of $19.96 and a 1 year high of $24.85.

The Franklin FTSE Latin America ETF (FLLA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Latin America RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap Latin American equities. FLLA was launched on Oct 9, 2018 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

