PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) Shares Sold by Millrace Asset Group Inc.

Millrace Asset Group Inc. trimmed its position in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO – Free Report) by 19.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,528 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 12,139 shares during the period. PROS accounts for about 2.0% of Millrace Asset Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Millrace Asset Group Inc. owned about 0.11% of PROS worth $1,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PRO. Comerica Bank bought a new position in PROS in the third quarter worth about $8,123,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PROS by 4.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 332,166 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,500,000 after buying an additional 15,101 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of PROS during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,367,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of PROS by 549.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 217,483 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,529,000 after buying an additional 184,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PROS by 3.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,810,501 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $166,540,000 after buying an additional 174,661 shares during the last quarter. 94.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PRO traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $31.17. 274,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 308,564. PROS Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.58 and a fifty-two week high of $40.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -29.69 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.46.

PROS ( NYSE:PRO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $80.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.84 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.28) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that PROS Holdings, Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PROS news, Director Leland Jourdan sold 2,162 shares of PROS stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total transaction of $67,086.86. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $413,102.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other PROS news, Director Leland Jourdan sold 2,162 shares of PROS stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total transaction of $67,086.86. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $413,102.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Stefan B. Schulz sold 6,000 shares of PROS stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.92, for a total transaction of $215,520.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 260,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,347,210.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,162 shares of company stock worth $468,787. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PROS Holdings, Inc provides software solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy in Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers PROS Smart Configure Price Quote that improves sales productivity and accelerate deal velocity by automating common sales tasks; and PROS Smart Price Optimization and Management, which enables businesses to optimize, personalize, and harmonize pricing.

