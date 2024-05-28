ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV) Sets New 12-Month High at $63.62

ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $63.62 and last traded at $62.90, with a volume of 34013 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $63.41.

ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.03. The company has a market cap of $767.26 million, a P/E ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 0.96.

Institutional Trading of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SMDV. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF in the 1st quarter worth $4,750,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 9.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 98,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,323,000 after buying an additional 8,785 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 5.2% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 24,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after buying an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF during the first quarter valued at $319,000. Finally, Anson Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF during the first quarter valued at $201,000.

About ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF

The ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (SMDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks with a 10-year record of increasing dividends. Stocks are equally weighted. SMDV was launched on Feb 5, 2015 and is managed by ProShares.

