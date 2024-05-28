ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) Reaches New 1-Year High at $97.85

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $97.85 and last traded at $96.84, with a volume of 592404 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $97.99.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $98.67 and its 200 day moving average is $95.86. The stock has a market cap of $11.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 0.68.

Institutional Trading of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,499,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,866,000 after purchasing an additional 100,735 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 8.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,985,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,370,000 after purchasing an additional 220,263 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,140,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,728,000 after purchasing an additional 111,042 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,059,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,087,000 after purchasing an additional 126,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,524,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,013,000 after purchasing an additional 34,122 shares during the last quarter.

About ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

