ProShares Ultra Silver (NYSEARCA:AGQ) Stock Price Up 9.1%

Shares of ProShares Ultra Silver (NYSEARCA:AGQ – Get Free Report) traded up 9.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $46.33 and last traded at $45.32. 611,191 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 1,460,980 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.55.

ProShares Ultra Silver Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.38.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in ProShares Ultra Silver by 341.9% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,778 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra Silver in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $226,000. HTLF Bank purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra Silver in the 4th quarter worth approximately $367,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra Silver in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $701,000. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra Silver in the 4th quarter worth approximately $762,000.

ProShares Ultra Silver Company Profile

ProShares Ultra Silver (the Fund) seeks to provide daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance as measured by the United States dollar fixing price for delivery in London. The Fund will not directly or physically hold the underlying silver, but instead will seek exposure to silver through the use of financial instruments, whose value is based on the underlying price of silver to pursue their investment objective.

