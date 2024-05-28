Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) Receives $67.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $67.00.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PRTA. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Prothena from $90.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Prothena from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 target price (down previously from $68.00) on shares of Prothena in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Prothena in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Prothena from $98.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th.

Get Prothena alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on PRTA

Prothena Stock Performance

Shares of PRTA stock opened at $20.04 on Tuesday. Prothena has a fifty-two week low of $19.65 and a fifty-two week high of $77.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.17 and a beta of 0.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.06.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.21) by ($0.13). Prothena had a negative net margin of 193.17% and a negative return on equity of 30.48%. The company had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.89) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Prothena will post -4.69 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Prothena

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Prothena by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 135,857 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,937,000 after purchasing an additional 43,363 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Prothena in the third quarter worth approximately $2,743,000. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prothena by 24.3% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 167,932 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,103,000 after buying an additional 32,870 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in shares of Prothena by 104.5% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 84,653 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,085,000 after acquiring an additional 43,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Prothena by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,096 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 3,037 shares during the last quarter. 97.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Prothena

(Get Free Report

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical biotechnology company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies to treat diseases caused by protein dysregulation in the United States. The company is involved in developing birtamimab, an investigational humanized antibody that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; Prasinezumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody, for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies which is in Phase IIb clinical trial; NNC6019 that is in Phase lI clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis; and BMS-986446 and PRX012, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Prothena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prothena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.