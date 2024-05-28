Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) Given New $78.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $72.00 to $78.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 4.59% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.92.

PEG stock traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $74.58. The company had a trading volume of 632,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,816,148. The company has a market capitalization of $37.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.56. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 52 week low of $53.71 and a 52 week high of $75.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.01). Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. Public Service Enterprise Group’s quarterly revenue was down 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Richard T. Thigpen sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.18, for a total value of $308,064.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,997,409.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.37, for a total value of $91,192.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 152,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,111,270.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Richard T. Thigpen sold 4,800 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.18, for a total transaction of $308,064.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,122 shares in the company, valued at $1,997,409.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,322 shares of company stock worth $607,376. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $349,000. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 4,127 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 526,649 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,972,000 after buying an additional 27,434 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 481,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,386,000 after buying an additional 48,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 7,539 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.34% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

