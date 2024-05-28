Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) Trading Up 6.8%

Shares of Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLSE – Get Free Report) rose 6.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $12.48 and last traded at $12.14. Approximately 195,459 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 4% from the average daily volume of 187,653 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.37.

Pulse Biosciences Stock Up 9.9 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $690.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.18 and a beta of 1.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.07 and a 200-day moving average of $8.79.

Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pulse Biosciences

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pulse Biosciences

In other news, CEO Burke Thomas Barrett bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.56 per share, for a total transaction of $85,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,600. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 71.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in Pulse Biosciences by 63.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 7,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,952 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Pulse Biosciences in the first quarter valued at $88,000. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pulse Biosciences in the first quarter valued at about $109,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Pulse Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 32.1% during the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 41,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 10,039 shares during the last quarter. 76.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pulse Biosciences Company Profile

Pulse Biosciences, Inc operates as a novel bioelectric medicine company. The company offers CellFX System, a tunable, software-enabled, and console-based platform that delivers nano second duration pulses of electrical energy to non-thermally clear targeted cells while sparing adjacent non-cellular tissue to treat a various medical condition by using its Nano-Pulse Stimulation technology.

