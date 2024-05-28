Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Reaches New 1-Year High at $62.41

Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $62.41 and last traded at $61.49, with a volume of 428920 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.05.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PSTG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Pure Storage from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Pure Storage from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pure Storage presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.26.

Get Pure Storage alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Pure Storage

Pure Storage Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $20.29 billion, a PE ratio of 359.14, a PEG ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.87 and a 200 day moving average of $45.04.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.10. Pure Storage had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The firm had revenue of $789.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $784.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Ajay Singh sold 37,588 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.54, for a total transaction of $2,012,461.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 380,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,389,852.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Pure Storage news, Director Roxanne Taylor sold 36,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.76, for a total value of $1,981,593.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,015,150.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ajay Singh sold 37,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.54, for a total transaction of $2,012,461.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 380,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,389,852.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 286,581 shares of company stock valued at $15,266,704 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pure Storage

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in Pure Storage by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 46,793,394 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,666,781,000 after purchasing an additional 663,465 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,789,480 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,652,735,000 after buying an additional 495,183 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its holdings in Pure Storage by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 4,068,672 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $144,926,000 after buying an additional 1,028,104 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Pure Storage by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,028,716 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $143,664,000 after buying an additional 160,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Pure Storage by 61.5% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,399,759 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,081,000 after buying an additional 1,294,285 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Pure Storage Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of data storage and management technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. Its Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as always-on data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.