QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp reduced its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,034,460 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 160,753 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $294,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 102.5% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 241 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 327.1% in the 4th quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 205 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 95.0% in the 4th quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 236 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Neil Martin sold 689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.64, for a total value of $110,680.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Neil Martin sold 689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.64, for a total value of $110,680.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sylvia Acevedo sold 744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.52, for a total value of $135,050.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,802.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,074 shares of company stock worth $12,258,386 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on QCOM shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.48.

QUALCOMM Stock Up 1.3 %

QCOM stock traded up $2.72 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $213.08. 12,365,565 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,784,980. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $176.37 and its 200-day moving average is $156.13. The company has a market cap of $237.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.93, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.98. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $104.33 and a 12 month high of $217.43.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.32 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 37.09% and a net margin of 23.03%. On average, equities research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current year.

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 43.01%.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

