Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) Price Target Cut to $180.00

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Free Report) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $185.00 to $180.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $132.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an outperform rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. They set a buy rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $135.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $244.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $170.50.

Shares of NYSE RL opened at $173.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $170.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.29. Ralph Lauren has a 52-week low of $103.17 and a 52-week high of $192.03.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.06. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 27.90%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Ralph Lauren will post 11.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. This is a boost from Ralph Lauren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.95%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ralph Lauren by 4.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,908,575 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $921,634,000 after acquiring an additional 203,495 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Ralph Lauren by 67.2% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,214,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $175,001,000 after acquiring an additional 487,882 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 71.6% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 794,127 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $114,513,000 after buying an additional 331,413 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 474,332 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $68,399,000 after buying an additional 2,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 472,046 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $54,800,000 after buying an additional 23,441 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.91% of the company’s stock.

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

