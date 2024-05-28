Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) Receives $36.81 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.10.

Several equities analysts have commented on RRC shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Range Resources from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Range Resources from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Range Resources in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on Range Resources from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd.

Shares of RRC stock opened at $35.78 on Tuesday. Range Resources has a 52-week low of $25.89 and a 52-week high of $39.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 1.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.69 and its 200-day moving average is $32.62.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $718.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $680.72 million. Range Resources had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 17.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Range Resources will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Range Resources’s payout ratio is 16.24%.

In other news, Director Charles G. Griffie purchased 1,500 shares of Range Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.65 per share, for a total transaction of $51,975.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,983.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Range Resources news, Director Charles G. Griffie purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.65 per share, with a total value of $51,975.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $160,983.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Ashley Kavanaugh sold 15,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total value of $603,169.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 22,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $844,467.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 197,107 shares of company stock worth $7,379,095. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Glenorchy Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Range Resources during the fourth quarter worth $1,799,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Range Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Range Resources by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,931,670 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $180,568,000 after purchasing an additional 90,028 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Range Resources by 23.7% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 456,752 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $14,803,000 after purchasing an additional 87,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canoe Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Range Resources by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 1,702,900 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $51,836,000 after purchasing an additional 507,500 shares in the last quarter. 98.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, and condensate company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and crude oil properties located in the Appalachian region. It sells natural gas to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; NGLs to petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

