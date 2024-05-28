Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Free Report) in a report released on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:RDI opened at $1.63 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.61, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17. Reading International has a 52 week low of $1.53 and a 52 week high of $3.10. The company has a market capitalization of $36.56 million, a PE ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 1.59.
Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $45.32 million during the quarter. Reading International had a negative net margin of 14.77% and a negative return on equity of 93.46%.
Reading International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.
