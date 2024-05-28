Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Free Report) in a report released on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Reading International Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RDI opened at $1.63 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.61, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17. Reading International has a 52 week low of $1.53 and a 52 week high of $3.10. The company has a market capitalization of $36.56 million, a PE ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 1.59.

Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $45.32 million during the quarter. Reading International had a negative net margin of 14.77% and a negative return on equity of 93.46%.

Institutional Trading of Reading International

About Reading International

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Reading International stock. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Reading International, Inc. ( NASDAQ:RDI Free Report ) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,455,012 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,824 shares during the quarter. Reading International comprises about 1.1% of Wittenberg Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 6.56% of Reading International worth $3,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 44.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Reading International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.

