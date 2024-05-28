Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Emerson Electric (EMR)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Emerson Electric (NYSE: EMR):

5/17/2024 – Emerson Electric was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/10/2024 – Emerson Electric had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $105.00 to $110.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

5/10/2024 – Emerson Electric had its price target raised by analysts at Loop Capital from $130.00 to $135.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/9/2024 – Emerson Electric had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $120.00 to $116.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/9/2024 – Emerson Electric was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

5/9/2024 – Emerson Electric had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $130.00 to $135.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/9/2024 – Emerson Electric was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $138.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $123.00.

4/8/2024 – Emerson Electric had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $120.00 to $133.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/2/2024 – Emerson Electric had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $95.00 to $105.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

NYSE EMR traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $112.88. The company had a trading volume of 438,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,724,651. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $76.94 and a 52 week high of $116.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.04, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.36.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 64.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Emerson Electric

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.24%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EMR. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 10,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after buying an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 87.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 15,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after buying an additional 7,155 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 648,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,647,000 after buying an additional 75,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 12,843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after buying an additional 1,324 shares in the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

