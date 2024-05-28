Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Emerson Electric (EMR)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Emerson Electric (NYSE: EMR):
- 5/17/2024 – Emerson Electric was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 5/10/2024 – Emerson Electric had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $105.00 to $110.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 5/10/2024 – Emerson Electric had its price target raised by analysts at Loop Capital from $130.00 to $135.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 5/9/2024 – Emerson Electric had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $120.00 to $116.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 5/9/2024 – Emerson Electric was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 5/9/2024 – Emerson Electric had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $130.00 to $135.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 5/9/2024 – Emerson Electric was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $138.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $123.00.
- 4/8/2024 – Emerson Electric had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $120.00 to $133.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 4/2/2024 – Emerson Electric had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $95.00 to $105.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
NYSE EMR traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $112.88. The company had a trading volume of 438,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,724,651. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $76.94 and a 52 week high of $116.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.04, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.36.
Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 64.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EMR. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 10,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after buying an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 87.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 15,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after buying an additional 7,155 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 648,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,647,000 after buying an additional 75,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 12,843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after buying an additional 1,324 shares in the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.
