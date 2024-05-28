Recruit (OTCMKTS:RCRRF) Sets New 12-Month High at $52.06

Shares of Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RCRRF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $52.06 and last traded at $51.00, with a volume of 2299 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.98.

Recruit Trading Up 2.1 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.10 billion, a PE ratio of 33.78 and a beta of 1.44.

About Recruit

Recruit Holdings Co, Ltd. provides HR technology and business solutions that transforms the world of work. It operates through three segments: HR Technology, Matching & Solutions, and Staffing. The HR Technology segment provides various technological solutions that help job seekers and employers in navigating hiring and recruitment.

