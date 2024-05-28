Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) Shares Bought by Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB – Free Report) by 23.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 637,588 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 119,351 shares during the period. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers comprises about 1.6% of Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers were worth $7,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 70.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 755,626 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,075,000 after purchasing an additional 313,373 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 52,325 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,794 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 11,730 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 62,550 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 470,206 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,863,000 after purchasing an additional 109,809 shares in the last quarter. 84.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RRGB stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.84. The stock had a trading volume of 263,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,363. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.56 and a 12-month high of $15.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.89.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers ( NASDAQ:RRGB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.23). Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative net margin of 1.61% and a negative return on equity of 17,823.75%. The company had revenue of $309.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.73 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. will post -1.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on RRGB shares. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.75.

In other news, major shareholder Archon Capital Management Llc sold 77,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.36, for a total transaction of $566,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,793,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,201,573.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.19% of the company’s stock.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises casual-dining restaurants, in North America and one Canadian province. Its restaurants primarily offer burgers and pizza, appetizers, salads, soups, other entrees, desserts, wings, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.

