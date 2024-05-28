RediShred Capital (CVE:KUT) Trading Down 4.7%

RediShred Capital Corp. (CVE:KUT – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 4.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$2.85 and last traded at C$2.85. Approximately 1,600 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 6,603 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.99.

RediShred Capital Trading Down 4.7 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.80 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.87. The company has a market cap of C$52.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -285.00 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.26, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 0.45.

RediShred Capital (CVE:KUT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported C($0.07) EPS for the quarter. RediShred Capital had a negative return on equity of 1.12% and a negative net margin of 0.80%. The business had revenue of C$16.82 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that RediShred Capital Corp. will post 0.1000351 EPS for the current year.

RediShred Capital Company Profile

RediShred Capital Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates the Proshred franchise and license business in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Franchising and licensing, Corporate Locations, and Corporate. It grants and manages shredding business franchises under the Proshred brand, as well as operates corporate shredding locations.

