ReGen III Corp. (CVE:GIII) Director William Bradford White Purchases 50,000 Shares

Posted by on May 28th, 2024

ReGen III Corp. (CVE:GIIIGet Free Report) Director William Bradford White acquired 50,000 shares of ReGen III stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.31 per share, for a total transaction of C$15,500.00.

William Bradford White also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, May 23rd, William Bradford White acquired 61,500 shares of ReGen III stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.31 per share, for a total transaction of C$19,065.00.
  • On Thursday, April 18th, William Bradford White acquired 25,000 shares of ReGen III stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.33 per share, for a total transaction of C$8,225.00.

ReGen III Price Performance

Shares of ReGen III stock traded down C$0.01 on Tuesday, hitting C$0.30. 87,077 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,322. The stock has a market capitalization of C$35.51 million, a P/E ratio of -6.20 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.66, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.29. ReGen III Corp. has a 52 week low of C$0.28 and a 52 week high of C$0.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.35.

ReGen III Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ReGen III Corp., a cleantech company, engages in the used motor oil refining business in Canada. It owns a portfolio of patented technologies that enable used motor oil re-refineries to produce a higher value product mix of base oils. The company was formerly known as Gen III Oil Corporation and changed its name to ReGen III Corp.

Featured Articles

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for ReGen III (CVE:GIII)

Receive News & Ratings for ReGen III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ReGen III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.