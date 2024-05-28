Rentokil Initial plc’s Quiet Period To End on May 28th (NYSE:RTO)

Rentokil Initial’s (NYSE:RTO – Get Free Report) quiet period is set to end on Tuesday, May 28th. Rentokil Initial had issued 10,000,000 shares in its public offering on April 18th. The total size of the offering was $40,000,000 based on an initial share price of $4.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RTO. BNP Paribas upgraded Rentokil Initial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

RTO opened at $26.47 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.67. Rentokil Initial has a one year low of $23.39 and a one year high of $41.55.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a $0.3784 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This is an increase from Rentokil Initial’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.18.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in Rentokil Initial by 81.3% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rentokil Initial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Rentokil Initial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Rentokil Initial during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Rentokil Initial during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. 9.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services for rodents, and flying and crawling insects, as well as other forms of wildlife management for commercial customers.

