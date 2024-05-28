Research Analysts’ New Coverage for May 28th (ALLT, ARES, BDL, BIOL, CETX, CNET, CVU, DFS, EVOK, FTRE)

Posted by on May 28th, 2024

Research Analysts’ new coverage for Tuesday, May 28th:

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Ares Management (NYSE:ARES). Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft issued a buy rating and a $176.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Mizuho began coverage on shares of Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTRE). Mizuho issued a neutral rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Chardan Capital assumed coverage on shares of iBio (NYSE:IBIO). The firm issued a buy rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS). JMP Securities issued a market outperform rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Mizuho began coverage on shares of Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP). The firm issued a buy rating and a $435.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Model N (NYSE:MODN). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC). The firm issued a buy rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Laidlaw initiated coverage on shares of BiomX (NYSEMKT:PHGE). Laidlaw issued a buy rating and a $2.50 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO). JPMorgan Chase & Co. issued an overweight rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of 2U (NASDAQ:TWOU). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Viking (NYSE:VIK). They issued an overweight rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock.

UBS Group AG initiated coverage on shares of Viking (NYSE:VIK). They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Viking (NYSE:VIK). They issued an overweight rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock.

Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Viking (NYSE:VIK). They issued a buy rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock.

Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Viking (NYSE:VIK). They issued a neutral rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock.

Bank of America Co. started coverage on shares of Viking (NYSE:VIK). The firm issued a buy rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock.

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Viking (NYSE:VIK). Morgan Stanley issued an equal weight rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Allot Communications Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allot Communications Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.