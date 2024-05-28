Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for May 28th (AAP, AEE, AEP, AMX, AQN, ARGX, ATO, AY, AYA, BBD.B)

May 28th, 2024

Research Analysts’ price target changes for Tuesday, May 28th:

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) had its target price boosted by UBS Group AG from $68.00 to $72.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $69.00 to $76.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $91.00 to $98.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Amex Exploration (CVE:AMX) had its price target cut by Ventum Financial from C$3.25 to C$3.05.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) had its target price boosted by National Bankshares, Inc. from $6.75 to $7.25. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $515.00 to $510.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $120.00 to $122.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) had its price target raised by National Bankshares, Inc. from $20.00 to $22.00. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA) had its price target increased by Desjardins from C$18.00 to C$21.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) had its price target increased by TD Securities from C$105.00 to C$127.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) had its target price increased by National Bankshares, Inc. from $30.00 to $32.00. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Boralex (TSE:BLX) had its target price boosted by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$41.00 to C$43.00. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $101.00 to $103.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $57.00 to $61.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Collective Mining (TSE:CNL) had its price target boosted by Ventum Financial from C$8.50 to C$8.70.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $29.00 to $31.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) had its price target cut by JMP Securities from $106.00 to $78.00. They currently have a market outperform rating on the stock.

Danaos (NYSE:DAC) had its price target boosted by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $90.00 to $105.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Dollarama (TSE:DOL) had its target price increased by TD Securities from C$113.00 to C$126.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Dollarama (TSE:DOL) had its target price increased by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$120.00 to C$130.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $103.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $73.00 to $80.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $58.00 to $64.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $64.00 to $70.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $94.00 to $103.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $38.00 to $41.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $42.00 to $46.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $96.00 to $98.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) had its target price boosted by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$15.00 to C$16.00. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Integra Resources (CVE:ITR) had its price target trimmed by Ventum Financial from C$3.05 to C$3.00.

Jaguar Mining (TSE:JAG) had its price target boosted by Ventum Financial from C$2.35 to C$2.75.

Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $12.00 to $15.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) had its target price lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $539.00 to $410.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) had its target price increased by Ventum Financial from C$19.00 to C$20.00.

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $63.00 to $68.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $79.00 to $83.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Northland Power (TSE:NPI) had its target price raised by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$32.00 to C$34.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $83.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) had its price target increased by Wedbush from $100.00 to $120.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Osisko Development (CVE:ODV) had its target price trimmed by Ventum Financial from C$8.00 to C$7.50.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $58.00 to $61.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Orezone Gold (CVE:ORE) had its price target increased by Ventum Financial from C$1.60 to C$1.70.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $16.00 to $18.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $72.00 to $78.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $76.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $30.00 to $32.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Quisitive Technology Solutions (CVE:QUIS) had its target price reduced by Desjardins from C$0.70 to C$0.60. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

RB Global (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) had its price target increased by Bank of America Co. from $68.00 to $79.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

SilverCrest Metals (CVE:SIL) had its price target boosted by Ventum Financial from C$10.00 to C$12.65.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $74.00 to $81.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Southern (NYSE:SO) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $67.00 to $74.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $42.00 to $45.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Spire (NYSE:SR) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $64.00 to $67.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Triple Flag Precious Metals (NYSE:TFPM) had its target price raised by Bank of America Co. from $18.00 to $20.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) had its price target cut by Bank of America Co. from $575.00 to $425.00. Bank of America Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Victoria Gold (TSE:VGCX) had its price target increased by Ventum Financial from C$13.00 to C$14.00.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) had its price target lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $23.00 to $22.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Vistra (NYSE:VST) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $86.00 to $110.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Vizsla Silver (TSE:VZLA) had its price target raised by Raymond James from C$3.15 to C$3.50. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $200.00 to $210.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $59.00 to $65.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Zepp Health (NYSE:ZEPP) was given a $5.19 target price by analysts at Fundamental Research. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

