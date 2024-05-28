Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Klaviyo (KVYO)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Klaviyo (NYSE: KVYO):

5/17/2024 – Klaviyo had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $40.00 price target on the stock.

5/9/2024 – Klaviyo had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $31.00 price target on the stock.

5/9/2024 – Klaviyo had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $40.00 to $35.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/9/2024 – Klaviyo had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $32.00 to $25.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

5/9/2024 – Klaviyo had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $37.00 to $32.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/9/2024 – Klaviyo had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $40.00 price target on the stock.

5/9/2024 – Klaviyo had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $40.00 to $35.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/17/2024 – Klaviyo had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $37.00 to $32.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/16/2024 – Klaviyo is now covered by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock.

4/2/2024 – Klaviyo is now covered by analysts at Scotiabank. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of KVYO stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $23.52. 613,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,135,512. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.38. Klaviyo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.51 and a 52-week high of $39.47.

Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $210.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.08 million. Klaviyo’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Klaviyo, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Landon Edmond sold 3,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.15, for a total transaction of $85,611.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 167,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,036,117.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director Jennifer Ceran sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.65, for a total transaction of $320,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Landon Edmond sold 3,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.15, for a total transaction of $85,611.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 167,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,036,117.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 53.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KVYO. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Klaviyo by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,205,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,201,000 after purchasing an additional 31,587 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Klaviyo by 243.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,472,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042,902 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Klaviyo during the 3rd quarter worth $49,833,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Klaviyo by 95.4% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,380,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,351,000 after acquiring an additional 673,929 shares during the period. Finally, Glynn Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Klaviyo by 291.3% during the 1st quarter. Glynn Capital Management LLC now owns 1,139,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,030,000 after purchasing an additional 848,152 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.43% of the company’s stock.

Klaviyo, Inc, a technology company, provides a software-as-a-service platform in the United States, other Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Klaviyo, a cloud-native platform for data store, segmentation engine, campaigns and flows, and messaging infrastructure.

