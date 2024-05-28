Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Sirius XM (SIRI)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Sirius XM (NASDAQ: SIRI):

5/28/2024 – Sirius XM had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barrington Research. They now have a $4.75 price target on the stock.

5/23/2024 – Sirius XM is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/15/2024 – Sirius XM is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/7/2024 – Sirius XM is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/1/2024 – Sirius XM had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $3.00 to $2.50. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

5/1/2024 – Sirius XM had its price target lowered by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $4.50 to $3.40. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/1/2024 – Sirius XM was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $3.25 price target on the stock, down previously from $3.50.

4/30/2024 – Sirius XM had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barrington Research. They now have a $5.75 price target on the stock.

4/29/2024 – Sirius XM is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/29/2024 – Sirius XM was upgraded by analysts at Seaport Res Ptn from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/24/2024 – Sirius XM was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $3.30 price target on the stock, down previously from $4.10.

4/24/2024 – Sirius XM was upgraded by analysts at Pivotal Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $4.90 price target on the stock, down previously from $5.05.

4/21/2024 – Sirius XM is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/13/2024 – Sirius XM is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/5/2024 – Sirius XM is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/1/2024 – Sirius XM had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $4.50 to $3.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIRI traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,239,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,255,057. The company has a market capitalization of $10.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.37. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.70 and a 52 week high of $7.95.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. Sirius XM had a net margin of 14.38% and a negative return on equity of 47.17%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. Sirius XM’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a $0.0266 dividend. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.33%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SIRI. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Sirius XM by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 573,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,120,000 after buying an additional 9,956 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Sirius XM by 18.7% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,256,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,878,000 after buying an additional 1,776,700 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Sirius XM by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,957,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,120,000 after buying an additional 218,211 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Sirius XM during the fourth quarter worth $1,669,000. Finally, Norden Group LLC acquired a new position in Sirius XM during the fourth quarter worth $80,000. 10.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc operates as an audio entertainment company in North America. It operates in two segments, Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform. The company's Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio systems and streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

