Reserve Rights Achieves Market Cap of $402.83 Million (RSR)

Reserve Rights (RSR) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 27th. One Reserve Rights token can now be purchased for $0.0080 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Reserve Rights has a market cap of $402.83 million and $39.97 million worth of Reserve Rights was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Reserve Rights has traded down 11.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Reserve Rights

Reserve Rights’ genesis date was May 17th, 2019. Reserve Rights’ total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,600,000,000 tokens. Reserve Rights’ official Twitter account is @reserveprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Reserve Rights is https://reddit.com/r/reserveprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Reserve Rights’ official website is reserve.org.

Buying and Selling Reserve Rights

According to CryptoCompare, “Reserve Rights (RSR) is a cryptocurrency that powers the Reserve protocol, a decentralized stablecoin platform. Created by a team of entrepreneurs and developers, RSR is used to stabilize the Reserve stablecoin, govern the protocol, and can be traded on various exchanges.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Reserve Rights directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Reserve Rights should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Reserve Rights using one of the exchanges listed above.

