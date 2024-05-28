Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH) Sets New 1-Year Low at $38.20

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (TSE:RCH – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$38.20 and last traded at C$38.20, with a volume of 23448 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$39.47.

Separately, CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Richelieu Hardware from C$46.00 to C$45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 12th.

Richelieu Hardware Trading Down 3.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.08, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$40.38 and its 200-day moving average is C$42.89. The stock has a market cap of C$2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 21.34, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.97.

Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.34 by C($0.07). Richelieu Hardware had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 5.82%. The business had revenue of C$406.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$417.50 million. On average, analysts predict that Richelieu Hardware Ltd. will post 1.7984425 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Richelieu Hardware Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 25th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 24th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Richelieu Hardware’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.43%.

Insider Activity at Richelieu Hardware

In related news, Director Marc Poulin sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$39.33, for a total transaction of C$118,000.20. In other news, Senior Officer Guy Grenier sold 6,000 shares of Richelieu Hardware stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$39.33, for a total value of C$236,000.40. Also, Director Marc Poulin sold 3,000 shares of Richelieu Hardware stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$39.33, for a total transaction of C$118,000.20. 7.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Richelieu Hardware Company Profile

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. manufactures, imports, and distributes specialty hardware and complementary products in Canada and the United States. The company's principal product categories include furniture, glass and building decorative, and functional hardware; lighting systems; finishing and decorating products; ergonomic workstation components; kitchen and closet storage solutions; sliding door systems; decorative and functional panels; high-pressure laminates; railing and balusters; floor protection products; and power tool accessories.

