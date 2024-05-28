Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB) Shares Sold by Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC cut its holdings in Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 739,833 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 18,078 shares during the quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Riverview Bancorp were worth $4,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on RVSB shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Riverview Bancorp in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut Riverview Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd.

Get Riverview Bancorp alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Riverview Bancorp

Riverview Bancorp Trading Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ:RVSB traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $3.79. The stock had a trading volume of 19,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,044. The company has a market cap of $80.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.06 and a beta of 0.75. Riverview Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.37 and a 12-month high of $6.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.15.

Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $9.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.90 million. Riverview Bancorp had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 4.92%. Equities analysts expect that Riverview Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Riverview Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 11th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.33%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 10th. Riverview Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 133.33%.

Riverview Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

Riverview Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Riverview Bank that provides commercial banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and wealth building individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RVSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Riverview Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Riverview Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.