Roadzen, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDZNW) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Roadzen, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDZNW – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 99.6% from the April 30th total of 25,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Roadzen Stock Up 5.5 %
Shares of RDZNW stock traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.06. 14,998 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,592. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.08. Roadzen has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $0.17.
Roadzen Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Roadzen
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- GameStop Will Rocket Higher: The Move Won’t Last
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- 3 Stocks Insiders are Buying That Should be on Your Radar
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- Momentum Investing: A Guide to Getting Started
Receive News & Ratings for Roadzen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roadzen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.