Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.90.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ROIV shares. TheStreet raised Roivant Sciences from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Roivant Sciences from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Roivant Sciences from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Roivant Sciences in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Roivant Sciences in a report on Monday, April 22nd.

Shares of ROIV opened at $10.98 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.93 and a 200 day moving average of $10.66. The company has a quick ratio of 27.79, a current ratio of 27.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Roivant Sciences has a twelve month low of $8.24 and a twelve month high of $13.24. The company has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.30.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Roivant Sciences by 68.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,187,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,875,000 after acquiring an additional 480,946 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Roivant Sciences during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Roivant Sciences by 45.8% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 41,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 13,106 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Roivant Sciences in the third quarter worth about $4,200,000. Finally, Atalaya Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Roivant Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $438,000. 64.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for inflammation and immunology areas. The company provides Vants, a model to develop and commercialize its medicines and technologies focusing on biopharmaceutical businesses, discovery-stage companies, and health technology startups.

