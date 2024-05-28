Rovida Advisors Inc. Purchases 40,000 Shares of Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU)

Rovida Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU – Free Report) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 400,000 shares of the coal producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Peabody Energy makes up about 3.9% of Rovida Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Rovida Advisors Inc. owned 0.31% of Peabody Energy worth $9,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 39.3% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,446 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 5,206 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Peabody Energy by 84.5% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 11.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 89,432 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $2,324,000 after buying an additional 8,970 shares in the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy in the third quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Peabody Energy by 1.4% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 37,080 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $964,000 after buying an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on BTU. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Peabody Energy from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Peabody Energy from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Peabody Energy in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.25.

Peabody Energy Trading Up 0.7 %

BTU stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.69. 1,896,171 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,445,085. Peabody Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $17.71 and a 1-year high of $27.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The coal producer reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.30. The firm had revenue of $983.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $980.03 million. Peabody Energy had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 14.98%. Peabody Energy’s revenue was down 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Peabody Energy Co. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Peabody Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Peabody Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.36%.

Peabody Energy Company Profile

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, India, Brazil, Belgium, Chile, France, Indonesia, China, Vietnam, South Korea, Germany, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal, Seaborne Metallurgical, Powder River Basin, Other U.S.

