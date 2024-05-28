Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates Outperform Rating for AAR (NYSE:AIR)

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of AAR (NYSE:AIR – Free Report) in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $80.00 target price on the aerospace company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on AIR. William Blair initiated coverage on AAR in a research report on Monday, January 29th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on AAR from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on AAR from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $82.50.

NYSE:AIR opened at $71.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.11. AAR has a 52 week low of $50.06 and a 52 week high of $73.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.96 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.90.

AAR (NYSE:AIR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The aerospace company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.01. AAR had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 2.73%. The firm had revenue of $567.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $567.63 million. On average, research analysts forecast that AAR will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AAR news, SVP Christopher A. Jessup sold 14,973 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total transaction of $1,048,858.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,803 shares in the company, valued at $3,628,800.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO John Mcclain Holmes III sold 28,145 shares of AAR stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.96, for a total value of $1,631,284.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 303,621 shares in the company, valued at $17,597,873.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher A. Jessup sold 14,973 shares of AAR stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total value of $1,048,858.65. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 51,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,628,800.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 100,770 shares of company stock worth $6,387,031 over the last three months. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AAR by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 531,786 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $33,183,000 after purchasing an additional 17,465 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in AAR by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 190,928 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $11,366,000 after acquiring an additional 51,438 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in AAR by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 680,241 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $40,494,000 after acquiring an additional 71,272 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its position in AAR by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 5,867 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new position in AAR during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,190,000. Institutional investors own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. It operates through Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services segments. The Aviation Services segment engages in lease and sale of new, overhauled and repaired engine, and airframe parts and components, as well as aircrafts; and offers customized flight hour component inventory and repair, warranty claim management, and outsourcing programs for engine and airframe parts and components.

